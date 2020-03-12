Concerns over coronavirus are continuing to increase as it has been reported a Premier League club is testing all their players.

It comes after Serie A and La Liga were suspended as well as other sporting leagues, while the Real Madrid squad were placed in quarantine on Thursday.

SEE MORE: La Liga suspended amid coronavirus pandemic as Real Madrid in quarantine

Further, there have been countless postponements and games played behind closed doors as the outbreak continues across the world.

According to The Telegraph, all players at an unnamed Premier League club are undergoing tests for coronavirus, as it’s claimed that three individuals have displayed symptoms.

It’s added that the results are expected back on Friday, at which point an announcement will surely have to be made.

Should the results come back positive, it is highly likely that the club in question will have their game postponed, and in turn it will undoubtedly ramp up the pressure on the Premier League to suspend all matches and follow suit with Serie A and La Liga.

Ultimately for now though, it all hinges on the results of those tests, while it’s left to readers to wonder which team is in question.

As reported by the Sun earlier this week, the Arsenal squad are said to currently be in a coronavirus quarantine after their game with Manchester City was called off on Wednesday night.

That was due to contact between players and Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis who had been confirmed as picking up the virus, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Gunners are the ones being tested as the timeline could perhaps fit given they played the Greek outfit in the Europa League on February 27.

That is merely speculation at this point though, while it’s reassuring to see the necessary steps being taken with the suspension of the Premier League surely inevitable if the results are positive.