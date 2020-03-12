Arsenal could be handed a transfer boost this summer as it looks like Dayot Upamecano’s asking price will drop below the £70million it was at last summer.

The talented young centre-back has long been on Arsenal’s radar, according to James Benge of football.london, but the £70m Leipzig wanted for him last year was too pricey for the Gunners.

Now, however, Benge has explained in a question-and-answer session on football.london that Upamecano has snubbed a new contract offer with his current club.

This means the Frenchman will likely have to be sold on the cheap in the summer transfer window so Leipzig can avoid losing him on a free at the end of next season.

This sounds encouraging for Arsenal, who need more quality at the back at the moment after a difficult season in which the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have not looked too convincing.

Upamecano looks a real talent and would surely be the upgrade AFC need in such an important area.