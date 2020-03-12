New Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo just can’t stop scoring when handed a start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The striker was on target again on Thursday evening, in the Red Devils’ Europa League tie at LASK.

He showed skill and poise in crafting the chance for himself, before finishing with aplomb, but former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince bizarrely suggested that he might not have scored the goal if the stadium had been full.

Likening the atmosphere to a training session, it appeared that Ince’s point of view was that players try things in training which they wouldn’t in matches.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Rangers get a taste of VAR as Kai Kavertz’s penalty puts Bayer Leverkusen in front Video – Andreas Pereira scores from 35 yards for Man United vs LASK after howler from the keeper Premier League side interested in signing €22m-rated out of favor Chelsea ace

“It reminds me of one of those you do at training,” he said on BT Sport. “If it’s a full house, I don’t know.”

Even so, it’s still an odd statement for an ex-professional to make.