New Manchester United signing Odion Ighalo just can’t stop scoring when handed a start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The striker was on target again on Thursday evening, in the Red Devils’ Europa League tie at LASK.
He showed skill and poise in crafting the chance for himself, before finishing with aplomb, but former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince bizarrely suggested that he might not have scored the goal if the stadium had been full.
Likening the atmosphere to a training session, it appeared that Ince’s point of view was that players try things in training which they wouldn’t in matches.
“It reminds me of one of those you do at training,” he said on BT Sport. “If it’s a full house, I don’t know.”
Even so, it’s still an odd statement for an ex-professional to make.
