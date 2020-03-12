Video: Hope for Rangers as Edmundson brings it back to 2-1

Just when you thought that Rangers would take a post match hammering for their inability to defend a set piece, the Germans have stepped up to show them how it’s really done.
Steven Gerrard needed his team to find a way back into the game, and it’s George Edmundson who’s the unlikely goalscorer.
He’s given the freedom of Ibrox from a corner, but it’s some finish that gives the keeper no chance:
FOOTAGE COURTESY OF RMC SPORTS
It’s still a long way back from here but it gives them some hope, and another goal to make it 2-2 would at least make the second leg very interesting.