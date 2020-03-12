Video: HORRIFIC kick to the head from Emmanuel Adebayor as he sees red in Paraguay

Thankfully there is another football player in Paraguay who is taking a lot of the attention just now for his fake passport, but this red card from Emmanuel Adebayor is astonishing.

It looks like he may be going for the ball, but he has to know there’s a defender there as he catches him clean in the face with his studs:

Emmanuel Adebayor was sent off in Paraguay last night. Remember when he blamed his poor form at Spurs on his mother doing witchcraft on him?

Good times. pic.twitter.com/0LDH8am2sY — Fun With Flares (@Funwithflares) March 12, 2020

It’s generally accepted that a football putting his hands up to say ” I didn’t do anything” actually means “yeah I messed up there” so the ref had no choice but to send him off.

The former Arsenal, Spurs and Man City man has been around a few clubs since leaving England, but now finds himself with Olympia in Paraguay.

This probably isn’t the kind of impression they were hoping he would make.