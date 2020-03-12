Video: Igahlo crashes a volley in off the bar to give Man United the lead vs LASK

The Europa League feels a bit like the Carabao Cup in that the top teams don’t really take it seriously until they reach the later stages, but this is a real chance for Man United to win something and enter the Champions League next season.

Odion Ighalo has been much more productive than many fans would’ve thought since his January move from China, and he’s done it again tonight with the opener against LASK:

WHAT A GOAL! ? Odion Igalho has done it again as he gives Man Utd the lead with an absolute beauty ? Solskjaer’s reaction says it all! pic.twitter.com/JisDmPsJDh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2020

Ighalo’s goal against LASK ? SIGN HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/vlRgxVv1mW — Therese ?? (@ThereseUTD) March 12, 2020

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF RMC SPORT AND BEINSPORT

The former Watford man always looked at his best with some close control around the box and putting the ball in the net. We can give him the benefit of the doubt and say he always had this under control, but it’s some finish in off the bar.