Manchester United took on LASK in the Europa League on Thursday night, and with the protocols in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the match was being played behind closed doors.
At least that was supposed to be the case.
At the point in the match when United striker, Odion Ighalo, was being attended to by medical staff on the pitch, a lone supporter could be heard singing the ‘We love United, we do’ song.
With the rest of the stadium virtually empty bar essential staff, the song echoed around the empty stands.
Sounds like one Manchester United supporter managed to get into the game.
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 12, 2020