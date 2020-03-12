There did feel like a small chance for Rangers to get past Bayer Leverkusen tonight if they could get a positive home result.

Ibrox is usually a fortress and the Germans may have to play the home leg with no fans, so that could take away some of their home advantage.

The big problem with that is Charles Aranguiz has just put Leverkusen 2-0 up and that could be the tie finished:

It’s a decent finish but the whole move sums up Rangers just now, they have so many chances to clear the ball after a corner or push out, but they do neither and are duly punished.