There did feel like a small chance for Rangers to get past Bayer Leverkusen tonight if they could get a positive home result.
Ibrox is usually a fortress and the Germans may have to play the home leg with no fans, so that could take away some of their home advantage.
READ MORE: Video: Rangers get a taste of VAR as Kai Kavertz’s penalty puts Bayer Leverkusen in front
The big problem with that is Charles Aranguiz has just put Leverkusen 2-0 up and that could be the tie finished:
FOOTAGE COURTESY OF RMC SPORT
It’s a decent finish but the whole move sums up Rangers just now, they have so many chances to clear the ball after a corner or push out, but they do neither and are duly punished.