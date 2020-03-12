Video: Rangers get a taste of VAR as Kai Kavertz’s penalty puts Bayer Leverkusen in front

There’s been plenty of talk about bringing VAR to Scottish football, so the only real chance for us to see it is during European action.

The cost and the inaccuracy of the system does make you wonder if Scotland really needs the technology, but Rangers saw it first hand tonight as it confirmed a penalty for Bayer Leverkusen.

Kai Havertz is building a big reputation and might get a big move this Summer, so it was no surprise to see him tuck it away:

The actual award looks like one of those decisions that you love to see go for you but feel hard done by when it goes the other way, but there was no doubt where the ball was ending up.