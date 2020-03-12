Video: Rio Ferdinand trolls Morata after furiously celebrating to camera after Atletico win

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata sealed his side’s win over Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, and it’s fair to say that he was thrilled about it.

The former Chelsea man struck in extra-time to secure a 4-2 aggregate win for his side in their round-of-16 Champions League tie against the Merseyside giants, ending their reign as European champions this year in the process.

After a frustrating and underwhelming spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, Morata clearly enjoyed his moment back in England as he celebrated wildly after the game, as seen in the video below.

Initially it appears as though the Spaniard merely gives it a fist-pump and screams a message towards the camera before he looks set to walk away.

However, he then runs right up to the lens and almost throws a punch at it before casually walking away to celebrate with his teammate.

Clearly BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand wasn’t impressed as he trolled Morata by noting: “Wish he had that energy when he was in England, jesus”.

Morata won’t mind one bit though, as he and Atleti march on after a brilliant effort across the two legs to get the better of Liverpool…