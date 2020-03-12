Menu

Video – Wolves get vital away goal at Olympiacos thanks to Pedro Neto’s deflected long-range effort

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Trailing to a Youssef El-Arabi goal against Olympiacos in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie, Wolverhampton Wanderers will surely be indebted to Pedro Neto for bringing them level.

The vital away goal came on 67 minutes, with the Midlanders winning a free-kick just outside of the box.

More Stories / Latest News

As Joao Moutinho shaped to shoot, he instead back-heeled the ball into the path of Neto. His fiercely struck first time shot took a deflection which completely bamboozled Olympiacos keeper, Jose Sa, as it found its way into the net.

More Stories joao moutinho jose sa Pedro Neto Youssef El-Arabi