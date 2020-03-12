Trailing to a Youssef El-Arabi goal against Olympiacos in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg tie, Wolverhampton Wanderers will surely be indebted to Pedro Neto for bringing them level.

The vital away goal came on 67 minutes, with the Midlanders winning a free-kick just outside of the box.

As Joao Moutinho shaped to shoot, he instead back-heeled the ball into the path of Neto. His fiercely struck first time shot took a deflection which completely bamboozled Olympiacos keeper, Jose Sa, as it found its way into the net.

Massive away goal for Wolves! ? Pedro Neto’s free-kick is deflected en route to goal to put the visitors level on the night and ahead in the tie ? pic.twitter.com/OyrYrTiwjz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2020