Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk revealed that his teammates didn’t talk much about their defeat to Atletico Madrid in the dressing room.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were eliminated in the last 16 of the Champions League after losing 2-3 to Los Rojiblancos at Anfield last night. Van Dijk said that the Liverpool players didn’t talk much about the defeat in the dressing room and added that it was disappointing to lose the game despite playing the way they did.

As quoted by Metro, the Dutch international said: “Not a lot. But, you know, the manager obviously spoke a bit. Obviously everyone can expect that everyone is disappointed. No-one wants to go out of the competition. No-one wants to go out of the competition especially because of the way we played tonight, when we had opportunities. But it’s the reality. We’re out of it, we have to deal with it. We have to go again.”

Liverpool’s Champions League journey came to an end but they very much have a very good chance of winning the Premier League with a 25-point league over Manchester City who have a game in hand.

The Reds’ next fixture is against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday and a win would see them just one victory away from being confirmed the league champions. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are yet to lose a home game under him but Liverpool have every chance of registering a win over them.