Real Madrid are no longer prioritising the signing of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital in recent months, but the club have now swayed away from spending big money on the midfielder.

As per the same report, Madrid have never been ‘entirely convinced’ that Pogba would be good value for money and are now cooling their interest in a potential transfer. United did, of course, splash out a then world record fee for the 26-year-old back in 2016 and Ed Woodward would no doubt want to make a profit out of his club’s biggest name.

A major reason behind Madrid’s change in transfer plans is due to their upcoming star in Federico Valverde. The 21-year-old has grown to become a trusted member of Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI, having featured twenty-two times in the league this season. The midfielder is able to operate across the park in various positions and has developed significantly this campaign.

The Daily Mail also cite Martin Ødegaard as another reason as to why the club are cooling their interest in Pogba. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid and has been impressing with his creativity in La Liga this season. Such performances are likely to see the young midfielder return to the Bernabeu in summer, leaving little need for a big money signing like Pogba.

This recent report also coincides with the news that the Frenchman is open to extending his deal with the Red Devils. Could Pogba stay at United after all? It’s a story worth keeping tabs on.