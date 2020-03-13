75% chance that Premier League season won’t be completed amid Coronavirus concerns

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, a senior source of a Premier League club believes that there’s a 75% chance that the Premier League season won’t be completed.

The Premier League announced earlier today that top-flight fixtures are suspended until April 4. The statement adds that the Premier League intend to reschedule the affected fixtures once it is safe to do so.

Solhekol’s latest findings appear to seriously conflict with this plan, if the league only has a 25% chance of being completed, this opens up a plethora of questions regarding promotion and relegated.

Senior Premier League club source says 75% chance season won't be completed: “I can’t see any chance we'll be back in 3 weeks. This will go on for months. You even wonder about the start of next season. There are huge questions to answer. Does anybody get promoted or relegated?” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) March 13, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool voluntarily suspend first-team training due to Coronavirus outbreak ‘He would be winning Premier Leagues’ – Arsenal legend on Aubameyang if he was at a ‘better’ team Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement on Coronavirus

The Premier League initially announced last night that they planned to go ahead with this weekend’s fixtures, this stance changed as soon as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for Coronavirus.

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has since tested positive for Covid-19, although the ace took to social media earlier to reveal that he’s recovered from the virus.

If this source is accurate and there’s a 75% chance that the campaign won’t be finished, what plan of action should the top-flight take in regards to promotion/relegation and also Champions League and Europa League qualifying?