75% chance that Premier League season won’t be completed amid Coronavirus concerns

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol, a senior source of a Premier League club believes that there’s a 75% chance that the Premier League season won’t be completed.

The Premier League announced earlier today that top-flight fixtures are suspended until April 4. The statement adds that the Premier League intend to reschedule the affected fixtures once it is safe to do so.

Solhekol’s latest findings appear to seriously conflict with this plan, if the league only has a 25% chance of being completed, this opens up a plethora of questions regarding promotion and relegated.

The Premier League initially announced last night that they planned to go ahead with this weekend’s fixtures, this stance changed as soon as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for Coronavirus.

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has since tested positive for Covid-19, although the ace took to social media earlier to reveal that he’s recovered from the virus.

If this source is accurate and there’s a 75% chance that the campaign won’t be finished, what plan of action should the top-flight take in regards to promotion/relegation and also Champions League and Europa League qualifying?