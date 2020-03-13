Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes.

Currently valued at €4 million according to Transfermarkt, the 19-year-old has made 13 appearances across all competitions this season so far, netting four goals while providing an assist. Gomes has featured in six matches for Man United’s senior team this season so far including two Premier League appearances against West Ham and Norwich City.

According to Metro, Chelsea are interested in signing the youngster whose current contract expires in the summer. This report also claims that Man United were offering him a contract worth £25,000-a-week and Chelsea are willing to match that as well as give him a place in the first-team squad for the 2020/21 season.

Gomes has featured sporadically for the Red Devils in 2019/20 and given the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, there’s every chance of him making fewer appearances for the senior team next season. Provided he wants first-team football, a move away from Old Trafford would be best for him. However, Chelsea wouldn’t be a very suitable option for Gomes as he could well end up on the bench.