Here’s how to watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup today at the Festival.

If you want to watch the Cheltenham Gold Cup, here’s all you need to know:

Here’s How to Watch Cheltenham Live Stream

What Time does the Cheltenham Gold Cup begin?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup takes place at 15:30 on Friday 13th March 2020.

13:30 JCB Triumph Hurdle

14:10 Randox Handicap Hurdle

14:50 Albert Bartlett Novices

15:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup

16:10 Foxhunter Chase

16:50 Grand Annual Chase

17:30 Conditional Jockeys Hurdle

Where is the Gold Cup at Cheltenham Festival?

The Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup takes place at Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England.

If you’re up for the week heading into the fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival then hats off to you. If you’re not then don’t worry, because there’s one last chance to pull it back with Gold Cup Day.

Racing starts with the Triumph Hurdle and this year’s renewal is set to be hotly contested. Goshen (5/2) won with plenty in hand on his three starts over hurdles so it’s easy to see why he’s well backed.

French recruit Solo (7/2) made a winning UK debut at Kempton and should not be overlooked. Allmankind has improved with every run and looks a solid bet at 9/2.

Next up it’s the County Handicap Hurdle and as always it’s wide open. Saint Roi (13/2) is the standout pick following an impressive hurdle win last time out, while stablemates Aramon (15/2) and Ciel De Neige (8/1) could be in the mix. For a more alternative pick You Raised Me Up (20/1) stays more than 2m and is as tough as they come.

Thyme Hill, 5/1 for the Albert Bartlett was impressive in last year’s bumper and is unbeaten over timber this season. 4/1 market leader Latest Exhibition beat Cobbler’s Way and Fury Road at Leopardstown and should get the better of those two once again on Friday.

At 3:30 it’s the big one. The one we’ve been waiting for all week. The Cheltenham Gold Cup. Last year’s winner Al Boum Photo has been well primed to defend his crown and has every chance of doing the double at 10/3.

There’s more to come from Santini and he should provide plenty of competition at 9/2.

Clan Des Obeaux was only fifth in this race last year but won the King George for a second time on his last outing. There are question marks over his stamina but looks a decent bet at 11/2. Lostintranslation looked the real deal prior to being pulled up in the King George so it’ll be interesting to see how he fairs here. At 8/1 he could be an alternative to the market leaders.

Good luck and fingers crossed for plenty of winners on the final day of the Cheltenham festival.

Live Stream Terms & Conditions