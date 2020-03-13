Confirmed: Premier League, EFL suspended until next month due to coronavirus outbreak

The Premier League and EFL have announced that both will suspend fixtures until next month amid the coronavirus outbreak crisis.

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus this week, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has also tested positive.

With various other clubs putting players or staff members in self-isolation and following the cases from around Europe with almost all leagues now suspending fixtures, the decision was finally taken by the Premier League to not go ahead with the schedule as planned this weekend.

In turn, it remains to be seen what is decided next month when further talks are held, but this latest decision now puts everything on hold until April 4 at the earliest with the hope being that the situation regarding the outbreak looks more positive.

It’s arguably the most sensible decision in order to prioritise the health and well-being of all those involved in the game, as well as fans who would have continued to turn up at the stadium.

Some will no doubt oppose it, especially with PM Boris Johnson deciding not to ban live events during his press conference on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the decision has now been taken by the Premier League and EFL, and they’ll hope that they can complete the respective seasons at a later date, provided that EURO 2020 is postponed by UEFA at their meeting next week to clear the schedule for the summer.

Naturally though, that depends on whether or not the outbreak slows down and it is deemed safe for the public and players to resume normal service.