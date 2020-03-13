‘Dab to beat coronavirus’ – Man United star Paul Pogba’s message amid COVID-19 outbreak

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has alerted fans of the usefulness of his signature ‘dab’ celebration in the fight to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has led to most of the world’s top football leagues being suspended. The World Cup winner has urged fans to ‘dab’ when they cough, as well as when they sneeze.

The 26-year-old also urged his fans to follow the World Health Organization on Twitter, whilst also adding a link to WHO’s website.

Pogba should be commended for using his massive platform to spread this message of caution.

It certainly seems like the right decision for the Premier League and EFL to follow in the footsteps of other countries by suspending their respective leagues.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for the virus appears to have got the Premier League to reconsider after they initially announced that games would go ahead last night.