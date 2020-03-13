David Moyes self-isolating after contact with Mikel Arteta during Arsenal vs West Ham

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, West Ham United manager David Moyes is self-isolating after coming into contact with Mikel Arteta during last Saturday’s match against Arsenal.

Stone adds that the Scotsman is showing ‘no signs’ of illness but is following health guidelines by self-isolating.

Arsenal officially announced that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for Coronavirus last night. The Premier League has since been suspended.

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi was also affected, but the England international has since recovered from the virus.

West Ham announced in a statement that their Rush Green, Chadwell Heath and Little Heath training grounds will undergo a deep clean, as well as the London Stadium.

Considering the spread of the virus, it’s certainly right for the Premier League and also the EFL to suspend their respective competitions whilst the United Kingdom hopes to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

We’d like to send our best wishes to anyone across the world that has tested positive for COVID-19.