When you consider how much money is in football just now, it seems amazing that big clubs still try to fleece the smaller ones at every opportunity.

Every year we see the biggest teams hoover up the best talent at a younger age, with the hope that a few might eventually be good enough to break through into the first team in the future.

The case with Louie Barry is an odd one, he was billed as wonderkid as he made the move to Barcelona, but he didn’t last long before returning to England with Aston Villa.

A report from The Express and Star has indicated that Barca still haven’t made the payment to The Baggies for Barry, so they’ve been forced to team up with the EFL to try and fight the case.

It sounds like they may also report the Spanish giants to FIFA, as they refuse to pay the £235k fee that would be required as compensation.

At this point it’s not clear if Barca will pay up or if they could even face further punishment, but it certainly sounds like West Brom have been treated unfairly throughout.