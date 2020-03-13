Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Willian.

The Brazilian international has featured in 37 matches across all competitions under Frank Lampard this season so far, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

SEE MORE: Chelsea interested in signing €4m-rated Manchester United starlet

According to Goal.com (via Italian newspaper Tuttosport), Juventus are interested in signing Willian who has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. However, it could be difficult for the Bianconeri to sign him as this report also claims that the winger wants a longer stay in England.

Willian’s current contract with Chelsea expires in the summer and he’s yet to sign a new one. The Brazilian international received a number of first-team opportunities this season however, with Hakim Ziyech coming in next season, it seems very unlikely that he would be a regular for the Blues.

A move away from Chelsea might be useful for Willian but Juventus may not be the best option in terms of game-time. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Brazilian during the summer.