Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Lille defender Gabriel.

Currently valued at €22 million according to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old has featured in 34 matches across all competitions for the Ligue 1 side, scoring a goal against Strasbourg last month.

Gabriel has been linked to Arsenal by the Independent who also claimed that Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing him as well. Now, Italian outlet Sports Mediaset suggest that Juventus are interested in signing the Brazilian as well in their quest to search for young defenders.

Gabriel whose current contract expires in 2023, has made 52 appearances for Lille since making his first-team debut for them against Guingamp with two goals to his name so far.

Juventus have some pretty good defenders in their squad but with Giorgio Chiellini coming close to retirement and Leonardo Bonucci approaching his mid-30s, signing a new defender could be useful for the linger run.

Gabriel has done pretty well for Lille this season so far and there’s a chance other clubs in Europe might try to sign him. His addition would bolster Juventus’ defence but it seems very unlikely that his current employers would be eager to let go of him anytime soon.