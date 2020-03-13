Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp says he came close to signing Eden Hazard.

The Belgian international established himself as one of the bet footballers in the world during his seven-year spell at Chelsea.

Redknapp said that he wanted to sign Hazard when he was still at Lille but was unable to do so. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Spurs boss said: “I met Eden Hazard in Paris, we had an hour chat. I loved him as a footballer, what a genius. He was up for coming to Tottenham. Unfortunately for whatever reason, I wasn’t involved in transfer deals, all I’d do if I see a player, I’d tell Daniel and they do the deals. But it never got that far, they couldn’t agree a fee so they didn’t get him.”

Hazard eventually joined Chelsea and won six trophies with them that included two Premier League titles and as many Europa Leagues. He made 352 appearances for the Blues, scoring 110 goals while providing 92 assists.

Had the Belgian winger joined Spurs, things might’ve been a lot better with them. Who knows maybe they would’ve won some silverware.

Hazard joined Real Madrid last summer but things haven’t been very good for him this season due to repeated injuries. The 29-year-old has scored a goal against Granada while providing five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions in 2019/20 so far.