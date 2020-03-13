According to Football.London, Arsenal legend Ian Wright told Premier League Productions that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘would be winning Premier Leagues’ at a ‘better’ team than the Gunners.

The Gunners splashed £56m to sign the prolific striker from Borussia Dortmund two years ago, as per BBC Sport.

The Gabonese superstar has shown that he’s worth every penny, Aubameyang has scored 49 goals and provided 10 assists in 75 Premier League appearances since moving to England.

The former Borussia Dortmund talisman shared the top-flight’s Golden Boot with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah last season.

Aubameyang’s 17 goals this term also put him in a good position to challenge the likes of Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero and Salah for the honours.

Football.London report that the forward’s contract expires next summer.

Wright believes that the ace ‘would be winning Premier Leagues’ with a ‘better’ team – although he wouldn’t like to see Aubameyang leaving the north London outfit.

Here’s what the Arsenal legend had to say on the Gunners’ main man:

“If you can imagine him in a better team, he would be winning Premier Leagues and vying for places in Champions League finals and I think he deserves that.”

“You don’t see him particularly vocal on the pitch, pointing and screaming, but it’s what he does in respect of his leadership with the goals that he scores.”

“If you take his goals out of that team then they’re in a massive heap of trouble. We’re talking about a goalscorer who is scoring at the rate of a Champions League player, a world-class goalscorer.”

Aubameyang won the French League Cup during his time with Saint-Etienne, as well as two German Super Cups and a DFB Pokal during his time with Dortmund.

With the Arsenal star at the age of 30, it’s fair to assume that the next few years will be the African talisman’s last chance to win major silverware before it’s time to retire.

Should Aubameyang leave the Gunners?