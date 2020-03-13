Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo heaped praise on his teammate Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese international joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP and has had a pretty good start to his spell with them, scoring three goals while providing four assists in eight appearances across all competitions so far.

Fernandes had a pretty decent game against LASK yesterday, providing an assist as Manchester United thrashed the Austrian team 5-0 in their own backyard.

Ighalo hailed the 25-year-old, calling him a great player. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the Nigerian international said: “It’s not my first time playing with Bruno. I played with him at Udinese back in 2010. He’s a great player. He has vision. He’s the guy who wants the ball because he can do something fantastic with it if you give him space. He’s a good passer of the ball and he’s what this team needs to score goals.

“You’re still going to see more and better from him because he is still getting used to the Premier League. When he’s finally settled Bruno Fernandes is going to do well in this team. Before I came here I knew Manchester United were looking at him and I was hoping they would get him because he is a good player and I knew he was going to change the dynamic of the team. He’s not going to have the best game every time but what he is going to bring to the team is going to be unbelievable.”

Ighalo has said that that Fernandes is yet to settle in. With the Portuguese attacking midfielder already doing well, we could well see him have a lot more goals and assists once he settles in the team.

Fernandes brings a lot of creativity in the team and he’s a key reason behind United’s good run of form. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to see him produce better performances for the Red Devils.