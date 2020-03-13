It has been announced that the Premier League will be suspended until April 3 at least.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on footballing events with Serie A and La Liga being postponed while UEFA have also confirmed through their official website that the Champions League and Europa League have been suspended as well.

In the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsa’s Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive. England’s top flight along with all footballing competitions in the country have been postponed until April 3 at least as confirmed by EFL’s official website. There is also a very good chance of Euro 2020 being postponed as well.

The coronavirus outbreak has also disrupted clubs’ plans for the summer transfer window as they can’t scout due to travel bans and the fact that matches are being played behind closed doors according to a report from ESPN.

With the Premier League being suspended, there’s a good chance that the matches could go on up till June if they resume when the transfer window opens. Besides, scouting players is pretty much out of the question now due to the fear of contracting coronavirus. The Premier League clubs have been linked to many players who are plying their trade in Italy, Spain, France and Germany, countries which have had plenty of cases as well as casualties.

With leagues being suspended, there’s every chance of the transfer window being rescheduled or even not happening unless club competitions are canceled. Right now, we can all hope for the situation to get better at the earliest