HUGE Summer clear out of up to EIGHT players could land Real Madrid up to €295m

Everything seems normal in La Liga in terms of Real Madrid and Barcelona still looking like the front runners for the title, but both are benefiting from the incompetence of the other right now.

Both sides have suffered some really bad results this season, with their squads looking average in areas and it’s obvious that an overhaul is needed, at least from Real Madrid’s point of view.

The financial fair play rules also mean they will need to raise some funds through player sales if they want to throw some money around in the Summer, and DonBalon have reported on those who could leave.

In truth it sounds like most of the squad might be available, but they hope to raise as much as €295m in sales.

Most of that would come through selling big names like James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic, with all three not living up the hype since arriving.

The rest would see some loanees and fringe players leaving, with Alvaro Odriozola, Borja Mayoral, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Reguilon and Jesus Vallejo also up for sale, but it sounds like there could even be more than that.

Martin Odegaard is a notable absentee from that list so it sounds like they have long term plans for him, but this suggests that Real are gearing up for a huge turnaround this Summer as they try to reestablish themselves as a dominant force on the pitch.