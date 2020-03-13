Juventus are reportedly observing the contract situation of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Currently valued at €55 million according to Transfermarkt, the Italian international has established himself as one of the best keepers in Serie A thanks to his performances for the Rossoneri. This season, Donnarumma has kept ten clean sheets in 26 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in the 21-year-old and are monitoring his contract situation. This report also claims that Donnarumma is happy at Milan but his agent Mino Raiola is pushing for a move away from the club.

The Italian international’s current contract with the Rossoneri runs out in 2021 and he is yet to sign one. Milan would most likely prefer to have him provided they are to do better in the Serie A next season.

It seems very unlikely that Juventus would try to sign Donnarumma as they already have a quality keeper in Wojciech Szczesny. If they do try to sign him as a backup, it seems almost unlikely that the 21-year-old would want to join.