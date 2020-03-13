Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement on Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a powerful statement on social media regarding Coronavirus.
The Juventus forward accompanied his message with a link to the World Health Organization’s advice for the public regarding Covid-19.
The 35-year-old wrote that the world is going through a ‘very difficult moment’ before stating that he’s ‘concerned’ wit the developments around the whole world.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star also wrote that ‘protecting human life must come above any other interests’.
Most of the world’s top football leagues have suspended games in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. The Premier League and Bundesliga were the last of the European top divisions to take this action.
According to the Express, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is self-isolating in his home on Madeira, Portugal.
For information: https://t.co/rbDpMTcs6s pic.twitter.com/jWzDZX0GJK
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2020
Ronaldo finished his message with well wishes to everyone that is being affected by the Coronavirus. One of the forward’s teammates, Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus.
We’d like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone that is being affected by Covid-19 across the world.