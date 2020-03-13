Liverpool voluntarily suspend first-team training due to Coronavirus outbreak

According to an official statement from Liverpool’s website, the Merseyside outfit confirmed that they’ve decided to voluntarily suspend activity for the first-team squad and staff at the club’s Melwood training ground due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The club add that players have been given ‘individual programmes’ to follow during this temporary suspension of activity at Melwood.

The Premier League have suspended the top-flight until April 4 at least. Liverpool state that they will work alongside the club’s medical team and other relevant authorities in order to determine a date to return to Melwood.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He would be winning Premier Leagues’ – Arsenal legend on Aubameyang if he was at a ‘better’ team Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement on Coronavirus Mikel Arteta says he’s ‘feeling better already’ after testing positive for Coronavirus

The Reds also revealed in another statement earlier today that they are implementing their own precautions to minimise the spread of the Coronavirus across their sites.

Liverpool were on track to become the first side in history to win the Premier League title before April, the Reds have been phenomenal in the league this season.

The Merseyside’s outfit’s decision is certainly a smart one, clubs have to do as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.