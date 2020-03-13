Manchester United are reportedly confident of signing Jadon Sancho if they qualify for the Champions League.

One of the finest young talents in world football, the 19-year-old has had an impressive season so far, scoring 17 goals while providing 19 assists.

According to the Mirror, Man United are confident of signing Sancho if they qualify for the Champions League. This report also claims that Borussia Dortmund would demand £120 million for the England international who is a transfer target for PSG as well.

Sancho is gradually becoming one of the best players in the world thanks to his performances for Dortmund and it will become increasingly hard for them to keep him after the completion of this season.

Manchester United did not have a good start to 2019/20 but their performances have improved significantly this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side going unbeaten in 11 matches on the trot. They have a pretty good chance of qualfying for the Champions League this season.

Someone like Sancho would undoubtedly bolster United’s squad and if they manage to sign him, the Red Devils could be a contender for the Premier League title next season.