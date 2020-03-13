Mikel Arteta says he’s ‘feeling better already’ after testing positive for Coronavirus

Mikel Arteta has taken to Twitter to give an update after it was revealed last night that the Arsenal manager had tested positive for Coronavirus.

A statement from Arsenal last night also stated that Arsenal’s London Colney training ground has been closed, with all personnel who came into contact with the Spaniard self-isolating in line with the Government’s health guidelines.

Arsenal also announced that the Colney and Hale End training grounds will undergo a deep clean. Arteta wrote with his message on social media that he’s ‘feeling better already’.

The former Gunners captain reiterated that ‘Everyone’s health is all that matters right now’. It’s great to hear that Arteta is recovering well at this time.

Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions pic.twitter.com/0rnwHmQWha — Mikel Arteta (@m8arteta) March 13, 2020

We’d like to express our well wishes to everyone across the world affected by the virus at this moment in time.

Thankfully the Premier League have taken the right decision with everyone’s safety in mind to suspend game’s until April 4 at least.