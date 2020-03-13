“My TV will be self isolating”: Twitter reacts as the Coronavirus results in Mrs Brown’s Boys replacing Match of the Day

Of course we are in the midst of a global crisis that’s seriously affecting lives so it must be taken seriously, but if you can’t laugh at some of the fall out then all hope is gone.

We’ve seen almost every major league announce a suspension for now, although it’s not clear how long that might last.

Although there were calls to just continue behind closed doors, it’s become clear that plenty of players are testing positive for the virus so there wasn’t really any choice.

Match of the Day is a Saturday night staple in Britain or even for a Sunday morning if you find yourself up early, so there was a lot of pressure on The BBC to find something suitable to replace it with.

Unfortunately, it sounds like we may be better off with an actual blank screen over the reality:

Mrs Brown’s Boys Live will replace Match of the Day on BBC One tomorrow night. — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) March 13, 2020

It just comes as such a huge blow after everything that’s happened recently, and Twitter has been quick to react to this announcement too:

My television will be self-isolating while it’s on. — ? The Flying Pig ? ? 4Labour ? (@slinger_LFC) March 13, 2020

If it was on in the back garden I’d shut the curtains — Si Ferry (@siferry8) March 13, 2020

BBC kicking the nation while it’s down. — Biggies MaIIs (@MoMoneyMoSaIah) March 13, 2020

It’s time to start taking this virus seriously after this news. — dale (@zdpj_) March 13, 2020

I’d rather stare at this for an hour. pic.twitter.com/aMazVoy9nM — Lee Jackson ? (@WackoJacko1974) March 13, 2020

Has the country not suffered enough already?? — ToffeeDoug (@toffeedoug) March 13, 2020

It’s fair to say that sometimes it can be tough to bring yourself to watch them try to gather five minutes of highlights from a 0-0 draw between teams like Burnley and Crystal Palace, but it’s still preferable to this.