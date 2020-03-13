Sampdoria announce four more players test positive for Coronavirus

Sampdoria have announced in an official statement that four more players have tested positive for Coronavirus following the recent diagnosis of striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

The Serie A outfit have confirmed that players Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby have tested positive for COVID-19, as well club doctor Amedeo Baldari.

The news comes after former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini tested positive for the virus ‘a few days ago’, according to the Blucerchiati.

The club state that all of those affected are in ‘good health’ and that they’re currently at their homes in Genoa.

Sampdoria also reiterate that they’ve followed the ‘necessary procedures’ in ensuring that anyone that’s potentially infected is voluntarily self-isolating at home.

We’d like to send our well wishes to all five of the Sampdoria players and also club doctor Amedeo Baldari, we hope that they all have a speedy recovery.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the virus across the world.