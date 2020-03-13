Video: HUGE fight between Gremio and Internacional results in EIGHT red cards

We all know that South American football has the tendency to kick off and result in the odd scuffle here and there, but this is outstanding even by their standards.

Gremio and Internacional are long term rivals in Brazil, but this was the first time they ever faced off in the Copa Libertadores, and they made sure it will go down in history for something:

Crazy scenes in the #Libertadores match between Gremio and Internacional as a huge fight broke out! ???pic.twitter.com/Ff83hiVsKO — Goal (@goal) March 13, 2020

It features everything you want from a mass footballing brawl, it starts with a little scuffle, then snowballs as the referee is incapable of keeping a lid on things and eventually both benches spill out onto the field.

In a way it was fortunate that these events happened to liven up a 0-0 draw, but it will be interesting to see how they behave next time they face off.