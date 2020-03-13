What Premier League emergency meeting could mean for Liverpool title hopes, CL battle

With the Premier League set to hold an emergency meeting on Friday, they will determine what happens next with regards to the conclusion of the season.

The league released a statement on Thursday insisting that the fixtures this weekend would take place as normal, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson not calling for live events to be cancelled in his address to the public.

However, since then, both Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea ace Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for coronavirus, and so now an emergency meeting will be held on Friday morning to decide on what happens next.

According to BBC Sport, one possible outcome is that the Premier League is suspended for two weeks until the upcoming international break and then a further decision will be made.

Importantly, it’s added that the abandonment of the season is an unlikely outcome at this stage, although it remains to be seen just how bad the outbreak gets in the UK as that will surely have an impact on whether or not fans are allowed to attend and the welfare of the players if the cases continue to spread within squads.

In turn, as far as Liverpool’s title hopes are concerned, the likely decision at this stage is that the season will be suspended but could be completed with the schedule pushed back which in turn would allow them to secure the trophy, with UEFA set to hold a meeting of their own next week with speculation suggesting that EURO 2020 will be postponed.

Should that happen, domestic campaigns will be able to finish over the summer, with a number of the major European leagues already announcing that they’ve suspended fixtures.

Further, that should leave the battle for Champions League qualification open as well as the relegation scrap.

Nevertheless, the priority for all concerned at this stage is surely the safety and health of the public and all connected with the clubs, and so if there is a suspension, it would arguably be the right decision given the growing number of cases and the number of those in self-isolation.