Will the Champions League, Europa League be suspended? Plan B touted for UEFA

With the coronavirus outbreak continuing to force leagues around Europe to suspend fixtures, it remains to be seen what happens with the Champions League and Europa League.

As noted by Sky Sport Italia, the expectation is that UEFA will announce the suspension of both the Champions League and Europa League imminently.

With games being postponed and played behind closed doors across both competitions, it clearly is a difficult time to continue playing games with the coronavirus outbreak continuing to worsen in certain countries.

In turn, Goal Italy report, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, UEFA are already considering ways in which to compete their club competitions rather than having to cancel this year’s editions entirely.

It’s suggested that EURO 2020 will be postponed, thus freeing up the summer for domestic and club fixtures, and in order to bring a close to the two competitions in question, a ‘Final Eight’ or ‘Final Four’ scenario could be presented.

The best eight, or four, sides would play a knockout tournament in one country in a week. The venues could be Turkey and Poland, where the respective finals were scheduled to take place.

However, and clearly a very important point, it’s not made clear how the teams who would participate in such reduced competitions would be chosen as the round-of-16 has yet to be completed.

In turn, it still sounds complicated but with the coronavirus outbreak causing countless leagues around Europe to suspend their domestic fixtures, the Champions League and Europa League will surely have to follow suit.