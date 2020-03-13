Hakim Ziyech is reportedly hoping that he can convince Chelsea to secure a deal for Ajax teammate Andre Onana to join him at Stamford Bridge this summer.

As noted by the Premier League last month, Chelsea have confirmed that they will sign Ziyech this summer with terms agreed for him to move to west London.

While he plays his last few months as an Ajax player, he is reportedly keen to arrive in England with one of his current teammates.

According to the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old wants to try and convince Chelsea to swoop for goalkeeper Onana too, who is said to prefer a move to either the Blues or Tottenham at the end of the season.

However, it’s added in the report above that he could cost between £40m-£50m, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Chelsea and Frank Lampard are willing to splash out on another goalkeeper, and in turn what that would mean for current star Kepa Arrizabalaga.

After a recent absence from the starting line-up having been dropped by Lampard, the Spanish shot-stopper has impressed since returning to the XI and will perhaps hope that his form will lead to becoming Chelsea’s No.1 again on a permanent basis.

However, if the club were to move for Onana, that would surely raise serious question marks over his future, with stalwart Willy Caballero still around to offer depth.

Onana boasts plenty of experience despite still only being 23 years of age, as he has made over 150 appearances for Ajax while he has 16 caps for Cameroon to his name too.

Further, he has played a key role in helping his side win domestic honours after their double last year, and so he does perhaps tick the right boxes.

Nevertheless, time will tell if Ziyech gets his touted wish and has a familiar face with him at Chelsea in pre-season training.