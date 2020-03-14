West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has suggested that the fair conclusion if the Premier League season can’t be finished is to declare it ‘null and void’.

The Premier League announced on Friday that all fixtures were postponed, with the intention being that they would look to resume games from April 4 onwards.

Given the rate of the coronavirus outbreak crisis, many believe that is an unrealistic timeframe and question marks are being raised over whether or not the Premier League season will be completed.

It comes after high-profile cases were confirmed involving Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi, with that in turn forcing Arsenal and Chelsea into self-isolation for a period.

Should there be further cases and with public safety in mind too amid growing talk of a ban on events with large gatherings in the UK, it could push the Premier League’s plans back further and risk a scenario in which the season simply can’t be finished.

Brady has revealed her opinion on the matter and what she believes should happen in that event, as there is also a wait to determine what happens to EURO 2020 following a UEFA meeting next week as well as the implications for next season’s schedule.

“Suspension or cancellation of the league was always a certainty,” she is quoted as telling the Sun, by Sky Sports. “There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead.

“The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from today will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.

“So what if the league cannot be finished? As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?

“A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.

“This will be discussed between the PL and the clubs next week at an emergency meeting.”

Liverpool will certainly argue against that happening given their 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, while promotion chasers such as Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion will no doubt be furious if that’s the case.

It will suit others including those battling at the wrong end of the top flight, including West Ham who are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference, and so it’s clear that Brady and perhaps others will argue in favour of such an eventuality as it ultimately does suit their own club.