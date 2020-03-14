Arsenal ace lifts lid on self-isolation after Mikel Arteta tested positive for Coronavirus

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has spoken out after the club’s lockdown following the news of Mikel Arteta testing positive for the Coronavirus, as per the Mirror.

Arteta tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus just before the announcement by the Premier League that they would suspend fixtures up until April 4, earlier this week.

Gunners goalkeeper Martinez has now lifted the lid on how the London club reacted following Arteta’s diagnosis.

Arsenal’s players were all placed under isolation after a training session with Mikel Arteta where they all shook hands with the Spanish boss.

The club also instructed players not to leave their houses and suggested certain diets for each of their players.

Speaking to Tyc Sports, as quoted by the Mirror, the Argentinean ace said:

“We found out about Arteta last night,”

“We had contact with him the day before and shook his hand normally, and the next day he tested positive”

“We are not allowed to leave the house; it is a government regulation.”

“They gave us a diet from the club, but we are not allowed to leave the house.”

“Only the supermarkets are open, but there’s no hygiene products. The schools and transport are slowly closing, and by Monday everything will be cancelled.”

Arsenal have not reported any more cases testing positive for the Coronavirus apart from Arteta as the epidemic continues to grip the UK and Europe.