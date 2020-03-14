Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing 23-year-old left-back Angelino.

The Spaniard joined Manchester City from PSV last summer and made 13 appearances for them, providing two assists in Cup fixtures against Port Vale and Oxford United. Angelino joined RB Leipzig on loan in January and has featured in eight matches for them, scoring his first goal of the season against Schalke last month while providing two assists against Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham during their Champions League meeting a few days back.

According to French outlet Le10 sport (via Mundo Deportivo), Barcelona are interested in signing the 23-year-old who is valued at €22 million as claimed by Transfermarkt. This report also suggests that Ramon Planes who is assistant to Eric Abidal, was observing Angelino during Leipzig’s match against Spurs.

Barcelona currently have one of the world’s best left-backs in Jordi Alba but it’d be good for them if they have someone who could be a suitable backup and later, long-term replacement. Junior Firpo joined the club last summer but he hasn’t done too well.

Angelino has produced some fine performances this season for both Man City and RB Leipzig and he could be a suitable backup option for Barcelona.