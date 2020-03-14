Lazio centre-back, Luiz Felipe, is interesting Barcelona as the Catalans begin to plan for the start of the 2020-21 season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Eric Abidal, Barcelona’s sporting director, has sent scouts to run the rule over Felipe, who they are hoping to acquire for in the region of €20m.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has shown his versatility in the role this season, and with the Catalans needing to replace Jean-Clair Todibo at the very least, the youngster could fit the bill.

One issue to any move completing successfully is that Luiz’s current deal, signed in March 2018, still has two years to run.

With Simone Inzaghi’s side looking towards European qualification as and when the Serie A season is officially finished, and Luiz playing a full part in Lazio’s charge up the table, it’s hard to believe that they’ll let the player go without a fight.

More Stories / Latest News Jenas calls for Premier League to be prioritised over cup competitions Michael Owen thinks these Arsenal talents could ‘be like’ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘No one has called me about him’ – Neil Lennon blasts Celtic player’s agent after transfer hint

Quique Setien, for his part, surely needs to bolster his back line.

Samuel Umtiti’s continuing injury concerns have seen his form plummet, and should Gerard Pique or Clement Lenglet be similarly sidelined, the Catalans are in trouble.

It makes the decision to sell Todibo all the more difficult to understand.