Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to clash in the transfer market as both have set their sights on talented Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki.

The 16-year-old has played across senior and youth level so far this season, bagging eight goals and three assists in 16 appearances.

Largely deployed in an attacking role through the middle, but capable of also playing on either flank, the talented young Frenchman who has been capped at U16 level is seemingly attracting interest from big clubs already with his form.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, via reports in Italy, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be interested in him and will scrap it out for his signature this summer, while they could also face competition from Juventus.

Given the calibre of those three clubs, the fact that it’s suggested that they are all interested in Cherki arguably tells a story in itself about his potential and the talent that he possesses as he has appeared on their transfer radars already.

Time will tell who is able to land him this summer if he is persuaded to leave Lyon at such a young age, and whether or not he’ll have a prominent role immediately to help with his development as a player.

Nevertheless, as seen with their signings in recent times and as noted by Mundo Deportivo, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have seemingly prioritised signing young players with a long-term strategy in mind, and so Cherki would fit into that perfectly as he looks to have impressed top clubs around Europe already despite still only being 16 years of age.