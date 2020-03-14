Barcelona have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Inter are said to be resigned to losing Lautaro Martinez this summer, and have replacements in mind.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine season to date, as he has bagged 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances to lead Antonio Conte’s charge for silverware.

With nine goals in 17 caps for Argentina too, it appears as though he has a big future ahead of him for both club and country.

However, speculation continues to suggest that he could be set to leave the Nerazzurri, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Inter expect an interested club to activate his €111m release clause before July 15, with Barca specifically mentioned, and so they have drawn up a touted transfer shortlist to replace him.

Timo Werner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Martial are all noted as possible candidates to fill the void left behind by Martinez if he does indeed move on, and so that will be a boost for Barcelona in that Inter could now be resigned to losing him and will plan ahead without him.

Nevertheless, it’s added by Mundo Deportivo, via Tuttosport, Martinez could potentially cost around €150m, with Barcelona linked with including players in a swap deal to bring that fee down.

It remains to be seen what the dynamics of any agreement are moving forward, but this will surely increase belief within the Barcelona ranks that they can land Martinez this summer to add a long-term solution in the attacking third.

With Luis Suarez turning 34 next year and Ousmane Dembele’s ongoing injury problems in mind, the reigning La Liga champions have been limited up front this season and so Martinez could be a crucial addition to the squad to offer a solution for years to come while striking up a partnership with Lionel Messi for both club and country.