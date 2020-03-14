Cesc Fabregas asked fans for TV serie suggestions and in the process, took a cheeky dig at his wife Daniella Semaan.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected a number of people in more than half of the planet, claiming thousands of lives so far. Several footballing events have been suspended due to this while some people related to the sport have already contracted the virus. These include Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Daniele Rugani and a few players from Sampdoria and Fiorentina.

SEE MORE: How could Premier League season end? Four options including Liverpool denied, playoff drama

Fabregas who currently plies his trade in Ligue 1 club Monaco, asked fans to recommend him television series and also managed take a cheeky dig at Semaan by using the phrase, “my wife doesn’t allow me to have more kids (for now)”.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star wrote: “Since we have to stay at home for some time and my wife doesn’t allow me to have more kids (for now), what series do you guys recommend that have more than 4 seasons at least?”

Since we have to stay at home for some time and my wife doesn’t allow me to have more kids (for now), what series do you guys recommend that have more than 4 seasons at least? @firstLadyD4 ? — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 13, 2020

Well it’s the safest option for Fabregas and all the people in the affected regions to stay indoors as much as they can given how swiftly the coronavirus spreads.

Right now, we can all hope for the situation to get better at the earliest and that the affected people recover.