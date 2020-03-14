Chelsea are reportedly tracking Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella.

The 21-year-old joined Getafe on loan last summer and has done pretty well for them this season so far, netting a goal against Real Valladolid while providing five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Goal.com, Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Cucurella who is currently valued at €20 million as claimed by Transfermarkt. This report also suggests that Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach are interested in signing him as well.

Getafe have the option to buy Cucurella for €6 million as claimed by Barcelona’s official website and given his performances for them this season, there’s a good chance of the La Liga side signing him on a permanent basis.

The Spaniard is capable of playing as a left-back and a left midfielder. Two of Chelsea’s left-backs Marcos Alonso and Emerson have been linked to an exit from the club by Tuttosport and Calciomercato respectively. Provided either of them leave the club, there’s a good chance they could try to sign Cucurella.