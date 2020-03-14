Lazio are reportedly still interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as he edges closer to becoming a free agent this summer.

The 33-year-old has been limited to just 13 appearances across all competitions so far this season, but he has shown his worth in recent weeks with Tammy Abraham struggling with an injury.

SEE MORE: Euro giants tipped to make £25m offer for Chelsea ace, Lampard eyes replacement

Giroud has bagged two goals in his last three Premier League outings, and so it remains to be seen whether or not he’s done enough to give Frank Lampard and the club hierarchy something to think about.

As per the Sun, despite having been heavily linked with an exit from Chelsea in January, the French international is now said to be eager to secure a new contract with the Blues and so that creates uncertainty over his future in west London moving forward.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport though, he is back in Lazio’s plans this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options having made an attempt in January to sign him, and at that point unless he signs a new deal between now and the end of the season, Giroud will be a free agent as his deal expires at the end of June.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are chasing down a Serie A title this season, albeit with the coronavirus outbreak grinding everything to a halt, it remains to be seen if the campaign is completed or not.

However, to build on that and to perhaps prepare for the Champions League next season, it would be a wise move to add Giroud to the ranks to offer quality depth and competition for places as well as experience to help them produce at that level.

Time will tell how the situation plays out and if Chelsea offer a new deal to the attacking stalwart in the coming weeks. For now though, based on the report above, Lazio could yet put a spanner in the works for the Blues with their interest in Giroud.