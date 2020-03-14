Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out about the coronavirus pandemic.

Several countries have been affected by this outbreak with thousands of people losing their lives. A number of people in the footballing world have contracted coronavirus that include Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and a few players from Sampdoria and Fiorentina.

SEE MORE: Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo issues statement on Coronavirus

Ronaldo took to Twitter to talk about the pandemic and sent his thoughts to all those affected. The 35-year-old wrote: “The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us. I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, a father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

“It is important we follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professional putting their own lives at risk to help save others.”

As claimed by Express, Ronaldo is currently at Madeira in self-isolation. Several footballing events have been suspended due to the coronavirus and there’s a good chance Euro 2020 could be postponed. We can only hope for the people affected to recover and the situation to get better as soon as possible.

There has been no notice yet as to when footballing competitions will resume. UEFA earlier claimed on their official website that there would be a meeting involving all their stakeholders to discuss about all the domestic and European competitions including Euro 2020.