Arturo Vidal is reportedly willing to join Inter Milan in the summer.

The Chilean international has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season so far, scoring six goals while providing three assists. Vidal was linked to Inter Milan lately with Calciomercato claiming that the Serie A side wanted to sign him in the summer.

Now, a recent report from the Italian outlet suggests that the 32-year-old wants to join the Nerazzurri during the summer transfer window. It has also been claimed that Barcelona could include Vidal as part of a deal to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter.

Currently valued at €14 million according to Transfermarkt, Vidal has made 84 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana since joining them from Bayern Munich, scoring nine goals while providing ten assists.

The Chilean international hasn’t been a regular starter for Barca this season and a move away from Camp Nou might help him start more often. Provided Vidal joins Inter, it would be interesting to see how he fits into Antonio Conte’s plans.