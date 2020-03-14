Chelsea could reportedly see Juventus make a £25m offer for Emerson Palmieri this summer, with replacements already eyed by Frank Lampard.

The 25-year-old has been limited to 18 appearances so far this season across all competitions, as he has fallen out of favour in recent weeks having failed to play a single minute of football in the last five consecutive Premier League games.

SEE MORE: Chelsea interested in signing €4m-rated Manchester United starlet

In turn, with options currently available to Lampard in the form of Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, he could be open to allowing the Italian international to move on.

According to The Express, Juventus are reportedly set to make a £25m bid for Emerson, as they look to add quality and competition alongside Alex Sandro in that department in Turin.

The Brazilian has long been the only natural option in that position, and so for a club looking to compete on multiple fronts, they’ll perhaps need more quality depth in certain areas moving forward and Maurizio Sarri could be reunited with a former Chelsea player in doing so.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Lampard already has his sights set on potential replacements, with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Porto ace Alex Telles both specifically mentioned as options at left-back should Emerson move on.

Both players are undoubtedly talented individuals, with Chilwell still only 23 years of age and of course he boasts Premier League experience with Leicester already.

As for Telles, the 27-year-old has bagged 10 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances so far this season, and so he certainly offers plenty going forward too as well as his defensive influence.

It’s unclear what will happen in the Premier League and in terms of Champions League qualification at the moment given the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus outbreak crisis.

Nevertheless, after the transfer ban last summer prevented the Blues from making signings and after a quiet January, Lampard will surely hope to stamp his mark on the Chelsea squad this summer and that could seemingly start with a reshuffle at left back.